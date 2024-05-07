I wish my attackers also scored high marks and succeed in life: Caste attack victim Chinnadurai

CHENNAI: Forgiving one’s bullies in the school is one thing. But, wishing for the career success of casteist bullies after they attempted to kill you is nothing short of a noble act, and that too when the victim happens to be just a teenager.

Chinnadurai of Nanguneri, the school-going teenager who miraculously escaped an attempt on his life proved that the near-fatal casteist wounds inflicted by his ignorant intermediate caste peers was no deterrent to either his dreaming big or wishing for the career success of his attackers.

Emerging out of the State Secretariat after receiving the appreciation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Chinnadurai said, “They must not engage in such activities. I could have scored more if I was not affected by the incident. Everyone must be united. Such incidents must not happen again.”

He was asked by the media as to what message he wanted to convey his attackers.

“They must also study well, secure good marks and succeed in life,” a resilient Chinnadurai, who recovered from the trauma and wounds of casteism and hacking attempt said, leaving the media and onlookers visibly overwhelmed.

Chinnadurai said that he wished to pursue B Com (CA) at St Xavier college in Tirunelveli and the Chief Minister has assured all support to his higher education.

“I thank the CM for his appreciation and support to me,” Chinnadurai added.

I am confident of cracking NEET: transgender student Nivetha

Also a victim of social stigma and social discrimination, transgender student Nivetha of Chennai was also invited and appreciated by Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat for breaking the shackles of gender and sexuality in the just published plus two exams.

Talking to media persons at the secretariat after stepping out of the CM’s chamber, Nivetha said, “Laurels are pouring in for me because I am the lone transgender to have cracked Plus Two exams in the state. The Chief Minister and school education minister congratulated me at the secretariat. I am very happy. I express my thanks. The CM said that he would provide whatever assistance is necessary for my higher education. I have already taken NEET. I am confident of cracking it. The CM and the minister offered to bear the full expense of my higher education. My grandma Anusya and Shambavi are solely responsible for my success. I rely on NEET. I was not ostracised in my school. They advised me not to feel discriminated against. My teachers advised me to feel like all the other girl students in our school.”