I-T raids continue for 3rd day

COIMBATORE: The Income Tax (I-T) raids on DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji continued for the third consecutive day in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Multiple teams of the I-T Department carried out searches on the premises of the Minister’s supporters and relatives. Raids were conducted in the house and office of DMK functionary Senthil Karthikeyan in Gold Wins area. Also, raids were underway at the house of Senthilbalaji’s friend Aravind in the Race Course area.

The I-T raids began on May 26 in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged cash for job scam, during Senthilbalaji’s tenure as Minister for Transport in the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2015.