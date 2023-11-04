I-T raid continues for second day at various locations in Karur, Thiruvannamalai

KARUR: The search operations launched by the Income Tax department have been underway for the second consecutive day in Tamil Nadu's Karur and Thiruvannamalai districts on Saturday. As per the official sources, the raids are underway at three locations in Karur.

The search operations are conducted at the residence of Padma, sister of late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan, businessman Suresh's office in Gandhipuram area and also at his residence in KVP Nagar.

The search operations are also underway at places linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and Highways and Public Works Department Minister EV Velu. As per the sources, the I-T officers are conducting searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai.

Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai. The raids at Kamban's residence have been underway since last night, as per the sources. Earlier, IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment.

Raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited. Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on close aides of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who is an accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.



Around 10 premises of the unnamed aide of the minister were raided. Balaji was arrested by ED officials on June 14 in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam.IT aids were also conducted at places related to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan on October 6.