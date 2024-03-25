'I showed a brick for AIIMS; EPS only showed his teeth to Modi': Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday hit back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palansiwami and said that he showed the brick for AIIMS, but EPS only showed his teeth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Udhayanidhi asserted that he would engage in all forms of protest to get the AIIMS hospital constructed in Madurai.

Campaigning for DMK candidate G Selvam in Kancheepuram constituency Monday evening, Udhayanidhi said, "Yesterday, Edappadi said that Udhayanidhi has lifted the brick again. This is the stone (brick) laid by Modi and EPS for AIIMS in Madurai. I will not return it till you construct the hospital"

"At least I showed the brick. Here, a person is showing his teeth, " said Udhayanidhi, waving from his campaign van a photograph of EPS sharing a lighter moment with Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Madurai AIIMS on January 27, 2019.

"He (EPS) says I must change the script. Why should I change my script or ideology? We do not need NEET, we only need AIIMS and state autonomy. Mr EPS, don't put words in my mouth. I am not like you. I am not the kind of person who changes script according to the time and person, like you, " he remarked.

"You speak in one tone when you meet OPS. Different tones when you meet Sasikala, Modi, J Deepa or even his driver. DMK cadres are not chameleons to mince matters like you do. I am Kalaignar's grandson. I will only speak my ideology. I will engage in all forms of protest to retrieve the rights of the state, " he added.

Udhayanidhi calls Modi 'Mr.28 paise'

Wondering if Modi has done anything for Tamil Nadu in his 10-year rule, the DMK youth wing secretary said, "I fondly address Mod as 'Mr 28 paise' because for every one rupee we give him as tax we only get 28 paise back.

In the last five years, people of Tamil Nadu have contributed Rs 6.5 lakh crore by way of taxes, we have only received Rs 1.5 lakh crore in return."

Referring to the PM's repeated visit to the state for election campaign, Stalin junior said that they said Modi is contesting from Ramanathapuram.

Hence, I started my campaign from there. "I am daring him. Even if he stays here, they (BJP) will not win a seat in Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi added.