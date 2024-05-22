'I like Rahul Gandhi's simplicity': AIADMK's Sellur Raju deletes tweet praising Congress leader

CHENNAI: A day after tweeting that he 'admired' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, senior AIADMK leader and former minister Sellur K Raju deleted the post from his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

The post caused had embarrassment for the AIADMK leadership.

Raju had tweeted his single liner - "The young leader whom I admired!!!" - in response to a video of Rahul Gandhi seen having food in a hotel and engaging in a chat and selfies with youngsters

This post triggered rumors on social media where people wondered if the former minister was contemplating joining the national party.

However, Raju denied the rumours and stated that he just liked the simplicity of the Congress leader, who was also the son of a former Prime Minister.

However, the AIADMK leader who is known for his witty comments, said that as his justification did not help put an end to the rumours, he decided to delete the post on Wednesday to ward off further embarrassment.

"It was an unintended one, but it caused embarrassment for him (Raju) and party leadership. We hope we will be cautious henceforth," remarked a functionary in the AIADMK social media wing.