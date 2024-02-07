"I have returned with substantial investments.." says CM on Spain visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has returned to Chennai after a visit to Spain on Wednesday. Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, Durai Murugan and Member of Parliament (MP), TR Baalu, welcomed the Chief Minister at the airport. In a tweet on Tuesday night, Stalin expressed gratitude, saying, "Heading back to Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt thanks to @IndiaInSpain for their coordination, Spain, its wonderful people, and our Tamil community for a treasure trove of memories!"

Speaking to the media upon his return, MK Stalin highlighted the success of his trip, stating, "I have returned with substantial investments for Tamil Nadu. During my visit to Spain on January 27th, I participated in an investor meeting and engaged with Invest Spain delegates. I conveyed the favorable investment climate in Tamil Nadu and urged them to invest in the state." Stalin emphasized the significance of Spain's role in Tamil Nadu's growth. "Spain voyage was important for Tamil Nadu's growth. The Parliament election is nearing so after that, only I'll go on the next tour for investment," MK Stalin said. When asked about watching parliamentary proceedings, Stalin replied, "Yes, I watched and laughed. It seems as though the BJP is in opposition and the Congress is ruling."

On the Prime Minister's claim of winning 400 seats, Stalin remarked, "Will they only win that much? There are 534 constituencies, and I'm not surprised the PM aims for a clean sweep." Regarding actor Vijay starting a new political party, Stalin expressed support, saying, "I'll be happy for anyone who comes forward to serve the people." Earlier in the week, Stalin concluded successful talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants, including Gestamp, Talgo, and Edibon. "Wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants - #Gestamp, #Talgo, and #Edibon. Convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs. 540 crores! Also had a fruitful discussion with #Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies. A fitting finale to the successful visit to Spain, "MK Stalin in a tweet.

"With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feel like eternity to me. Similarly, I am grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they have shown me," he added.