Adani didn’t visit or meet me; I didn’t meet him: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Categorically denying a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani here recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday dared PMK in the State Assembly to support the demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe against Adani in the Parliament.

It all started when PMK legislature party leader G K Mani, while attempting to draw the treasury benches’ attention to the reported naming of the Tamil Nadu government in the indictment against Adani in a US court, said that the state has been named in the case in a New York court. Even before Mani, who sought clarity on the issue even without naming Adani in the House, could go into the details, Chief Minister Stalin intervened and said that the leaders of PMK have been repeatedly stating in public that Adani met him. “Adani did not visit me. Nor did I meet him,” Stalin declared in the House, before citing the demand raised by INDIA bloc MPs in the Parliament for holding a JPC probe against Adani.

When the PMK legislator clarified that he was not keen on digging deep into the issue, Stalin said, “Even if you don’t, your leaders are repeatedly speaking. State electricity minister Senthil Balaji has already clarified on the issue twice or thrice. He is not here now. So I am clarifying. I did not meet him (Adani). Are the PMK and BJP ready to support it (demand for JPC) in the Parliament. You must support in the Parliament.” A reticent Mani responded saying that they would definitely support the JPC demand. Though the alleged meeting between the CM and industrialist has been doing rounds in the state politics in the recent times, this is the first time Stalin has come out openly on the issue. The Chief Minister has categorically rejected meeting the business honcho, something his cabinet colleague Senthil Balaji has been reiterating ever since the issue hit the headlines.