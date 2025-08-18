I-Day weekend boosts more life to Kodaikanal, Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: Kodaikanal's tourist fraternity witnessed a bountiful Independence Day weekend, as thousands of tourists opted to unwind at the cool and pleasant 'Princess of Hills'.

Delighted by the arrival of tourists, president of the Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association, S Abdul Gani Raja, noted that the high turnout contributed positively to the local economy, which is predominantly dependent on tourism.

Even in its assumed 'peak season', Kodaikanal witnessed fewer tourists this year; however, the Independence Day - Krishna Jayanthi holiday weekend added a fillip to tourism.

Abdul told DT Next on Sunday that the significant surge in footfall may denote a new season for the hill station. Citing this as a reason, he requested the government to do away with the existing e-pass system.

Tourist guide A Robin said the road infrastructure in Kodaikanal needs immediate attention and revamp as tourist traffic remains throughout the year to ease congestion in the hills.

He also suggested that the forest department personnel can take on vehicle checking the ascent, instead of the hilly road, which is encroached, to keep traffic flow smooth.

The southern tip also enjoyed a good tourist inflow with the latest revamp of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Tiruvalluvar Statue, boosting beach tourism. Visitors thronged the Triveni Sangam waiting to witness the golden sunrise.

Mathur Hanging Bridge, Thirparappu waterfalls and beaches at Sothavilai, Sanguthurai, and Lemur, and the sunset point in Kovalam beach also attracted lots of tourists.

Sources said the ferry service between the Kanniyakumari coast and Vivekananda Rock Memorial attracted an unprecedented number of tourists. Tourist footfall in August is usually around 5,000, but it surged to 13,000 on Friday and further increased to 14,000 on Saturday. But it came down to 12,000 on Sunday. Four ferry boats being operated by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited managed to keep up with the rush of tourists, sources said.