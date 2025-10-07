CHENNAI:Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday reached out to over 20 bereaved families affected by the tragic Karur stampede through an emotional video call, assuring them that he stood firmly by their side in this moment of grief.

The incident, which occurred during Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur last month, claimed 41 lives and left several others injured, shaking the entire state. The matter is currently under judicial scrutiny, with a one-member commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jegadeesan probing the tragedy.

During the video call, Vijay spoke at length, for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, offering heartfelt condolences and words of comfort. He reportedly told the families, “I am with you”, and extended his personal support. When speaking to the relatives of Dhanush Kumar, one of the victims, Vijay reportedly said, “What happened should never have happened. This is an irreparable loss. I will stand as an elder brother to your family.”

According to sources, Vijay requested the families not to take photos or videos during the interaction, emphasizing privacy and sincerity in the emotional exchange.