Hypocrisy will not succeed, says O Panneerselvam in a renewed attack on former colleague Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam lashed out at his former colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday saying ‘hypocrisy will not succeed' and reminded that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had likened him (Panneerselvam) to Bharata (Lord Ram's younger brother) for his loyalty.

He was recognised for his sincerity and loyalty to AIADMK and to her and won the praise of a person no lesser than Amma (Jayalalithaa) herself, Panneerselvam said without directly mentioning Palaniswamy's name.

On February 23, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Palaniswami hit out at Panneerselvam with a caustic remark ‘traitor and a loyalist cannot coexist' on the issue of taking back Panneerselvam and other expelled leaders into the AIADMK fold.

“Can a wolf and a lamb coexist? Can weed and the crop grow together to provide a good harvest? Can a loyalist and a traitor stand together? I can hear you all say it's impossible,” Palaniswami said in a letter to the AIADMK cadres on the eve of Jayalalithaa's 77th birth anniversary.

After renewing his plea on February 24 for a unified AIADMK, marking the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said in a statement “just as sun dried fish (karuvadu) will not become fish again, milk will not return to the udder, hypocrisy will not succeed.”

"The AIADMK's downfall will be imminent if the arrogant hypocrites are not removed, Treachery will definitely be defeated, hypocrisy will be crushed, and the ungrateful will be thrown away,” Panneerselvam said.

He further said that he had always been loyal to Jayalalithaa who elevated him to the position of Chief Minister. "I didn't say this. Amma herself has said that ‘brother Panneerselvam made history by giving back the throne to the rightful person.' Idhaya Deivam (goddess of heart, as Jayalalithaa was revered) had proudly compared me to Bharata,” Panneerselvam said in the statement.

On the present political developments, he said “when a seed grows, there is no sound. But if a tree falls there will be a loud noise. Everyone knows exactly where the noise comes from.” He claimed the AIADMK under the present leadership was heading towards destruction.

“It is heading towards a decline. It is like a sinking ship and no one gets on board. If it is to be restored from destruction, the ungrateful, the embodiment of treachery, the embodiment of falsehood must be removed. Otherwise downfall is certain,” he said.

The sin of treachery cannot be washed away, Panneerselvam said in a hard-hitting statement and quoted Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar, and said “all things come to those who wait.”

“So, wait till May 2026. We will know who will rule Tamil Nadu. The ungrateful will be thrown away. Treachery will surely fall. Hypocrisy will be crushed,” he stressed.