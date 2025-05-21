Hydroponic weeds seized from air passenger in Tiruchy

Begin typing your search...

    21 May 2025 8:33 AM IST
    File photo of Tiruchy airport

    TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy International Airport seized 3 kg of hydroponic weeds from an incoming passenger from Bangkok on Tuesday.

    It is said, while the AIU team was inspecting the baggage of the passengers from Bangkok who came by Scoot Airlines at the Tiruchy International Airport at around 1.30 am on Tuesday, they suspected one passenger.

    He was taken to a separate cabin and inspected his belongings, in which he had concealed 3 kg of hydroponic weeds. Soon, they arrested the passenger.

    Further interrogations with the passenger are on.

