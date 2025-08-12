Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 7 cr seized at Coimbatore airport, two arrested

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore Air Intelligence Unit and Air Customs officials seized 6.713 kilograms of drugs from two passengers arriving from Singapore on Tuesday night.

According to a Maalaimalar report, based on a tip-off that some individuals arriving on the Singapore flight to Coimbatore airport were in possession of high-grade drugs known as hydroponic, the Coimbatore Air Intelligence Unit and Air Customs officials conducted an intensive screening process.

During the search, individuals identified as Bhagatman Mujeeb and Sukhail Ubaydullah from Kottayam were found carrying the drugs in their bags.

The officials arrested the duo and seized contraband worth Rs 7 crore from them before remanding them to judicial custody.

In another incident on the same flight, authorities arrested two other passengers, Tamilarasi Jayamanickam and Pandithurai Subbaiah from Pudukkottai, for smuggling electronic goods worth Rs 18.67 lakh without declaring them to customs.

The two incidents prompted airport officials to conduct thorough checks on all passengers. After extensive screening, the remaining passengers were permitted to disperse from the airport.