Hydration, strict diet key to managing kathiri veyil, say doctors

CHENNAI: Sudden showers cool down the sweltering heat and humidity that denizens were reeling from for weeks. However, medical professionals warn that Kathiri Veyil, also known as Agni Natchathiram, which began on May 4, is notorious for causing dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

First, stay hydrated by consuming water and fruits that have high water content such as water melon, musk melon, ice apple, cucumber, etc. Drink more pot water.

Dr Dharani Krishnan, a consultant and dietitian, said: “People should drink more water and eat water-rich fruits and vegetables, which are available at the market. They should avoid consuming cold water and prefer pot water or hot water. Also, be cautious when drinking juice; ensure the glasses and ice cubes are clean, especially while drinking sugarcane juice.”

Skipping morning breakfast is not advisable, and nutritionists insist on adding more vegetables, dal and millets varieties for lunch and dinner. “Especially for breakfast, eat pazhaya soru (left-over rice soaked in drinking water); it will reduce agitation in the stomach. For easy digestion, add bottle gourd, pumpkin and sprouts for lunch and dinner. Avoid eating fried items, which are hard to digest,” she added.

Senior citizens and children should avoid unnecessary outings between 11 am to 3 pm. “Senior citizens should drink 1.5-2 litres of water every day. People who work indoors should drink 2 litres of water per day, those who work outdoors must drink 5 litres or above per day,” stated Dr Dharani.

In Koyambedu wholesale market, water melon costs Rs 10-12/kg, muskmelon is Rs 15-25/kg, sweet lime (moosambi) is Rs 30-60 and cucumber varieties are priced at Rs 10-30/kg.