Husband, in-laws held for abetting suicide of 26-year-old woman in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A day after a young woman ended her life by suicide, alleging dowry harassment, the Tirupur police arrested her husband and in-laws on Thursday.



Police said Preethi (26), daughter of Kuppusamy and Suganthi from K Chettipalayam, was married to Sathishvar (30), from Erode.

At the time of marriage, the bride’s family claimed to have given 120 sovereigns of gold jewels, a car, and Rs 25 lakhs as dowry.

Following a family squabble, Preethi came to her parents’ house and informed them of dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. She then ended her life by hanging on August 5.

The family members claimed that Sathishvar and his parents harassed Preethi, demanding Rs 50 lakhs through selling the family’s ancestral property.

Depressed over the developments, Preethi took the extreme step within 11 months of marriage.

The aggrieved family members refused to receive her body after a post-mortem in Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital for the second consecutive day on Thursday, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

However, after the Nallur police arrested Sathishvar and his parents, Vijayakumar (51) and his mother, Uma (48), they withdrew the protest and received the body from the hospital.