Human tooth found in bun at Tiruppur bakery

CHENNAI: A customer who visited a bakery on Kangayam Road in Tiruppur, found a human tooth inside a bun.

The customer had purchased the bun for their child and, while eating discovered the tooth, which led to immediate concern.

When the customer questioned the bakery owner, no satisfactory explanation was provided.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the customer then took a video of the bakery’s production unit and shared the video on social media.

The matter was also reported to the Food Safety Department.

Acting on the complaint, Food Safety Officer, under the orders of District Food Safety Officer, visited the bakery's production unit for an inspection.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the production area was not maintained hygienically.

As a result, the bakery was fined Rs 3,000, and the production unit was sealed temporarily.

Additionally, the bun containing the tooth was sent for analysis.

Food safety officials stated that after the necessary corrective measures are taken, a re-inspection will be conducted, and a decision will be made regarding reopening the bakery's production unit.