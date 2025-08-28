Huge cage brought from Kerala placed to trap tiger in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A massive cage, brought from Kerala, has been placed to trap an evasive tiger near the Devarsholai area in Gudalur.

The villagers were gripped in fear as the tiger had preyed on more than ten heads of cattle in recent days, triggering a series of protests.

Following their persistent demands to capture the animal, the forest department placed regular cages in five spots. Their desperate wait, however, did not yield any fruitful outcome as the carnivore continued to remain evasive.

With pressure mounting from villagers to capture the tiger that continues to attack cattle, the forest department brought a massive cage in a truck. After two long days of effort, the cage was erected in a spot identified as vulnerable to tiger intrusion in the locality.

A cow has been kept tied inside as bait to lure the prowling tiger. “Usually, meat would be placed as bait to trap any carnivorous animal. Since the tiger continued to remain evasive, a giant-sized cage was brought from Kerala, and a cow was tied inside as live bait to trap the animal. However, the animal has not had any negative interactions with human beings so far,” said an official.

The forest department is hopeful that the tiger may definitely enter the massive cage, as it appears huge and will get trapped soon.