Huge achievement, says TN Minister Subramanian on high immunity against COVID

CHENNAI: It is a huge milestone that 97 per cent of the state population achieved high immunity to fight against COVID-19, said Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

Though wearing masks has not been mandatory, he cautioned pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with comorbid conditions to wear it and reduce the risk of getting infected.

On Thursday, the State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ma Subramanian, after inaugurating several projects of Greater Chennai Corporation, said, “A new variant of the virus is spreading worldwide; however, the people need not fear as this variant is less vigorous than the previous ones.”

He also said that the sero survey conducted by the State revealed that 97 per cent of the state population achieved a high level count of antibodies, especially among elderly persons, and this was achieved due to the steps undertaken by the government.

Till now, no instructions have been given from the Union government regarding the preparedness for the new variant. However, the state health department is continuously monitoring the status, he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the state is expecting a positive response from the Union government for the letter written, stressing to conduct the second round of counselling for the NEET Super Speciality courses as the state quota of 215 seats is not filled completely.

The minister inaugurated several works and projects of GCC to the tune of Rs 15 crore at the Kodambakkam zone.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the new block to be constructed at the Corporation Higher Secondary School, Jaffer Khanpet, and also inaugurated the restoration works of a canal between Sundaramamurthy Street and Kannamal Street at Zone 10.

Later, he inaugurated the Eco Blocks to a capacity of 5 lakh litres to save rainwater.