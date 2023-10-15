Hubby seeks govt help to bring back TNAU prof stuck in Israel

TIRUCHY: An associate professor at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), on a two-month training programme in Israel has been stranded in the conflict zone and she has sought help to return, her husband, who is a HoD at the same varsity has said.

She has been spending sleepless nights at The Negev, a large desert region in southern Israel, as the region is in close proximity to Gaza, T Ramesh, an associate professor and Head of the Department, TNAU, said.

“For three days since Saturday she had to seek protection under a shelter, the moment she heard the siren before the bombardment and returned to her room in The Negev after the Israeli government made the announcement,” Ramesh said.

“At present, Radhika is safe and she is being provided food and water,” Ramesh said and added that the raging war is causing her stress. “She is very anxious to return home and our 13-year-old son, who is also apprehensive, wants to see his mother back home safe,” he said.

Radhika, a PhD holder in Agronomy, left for Israel on September 23 to attend a two-month government of India sponsored training programme at Ben-Gurion University. Both she and her husband have been in constant touch with the governments of Tamil Nadu and the Centre since the war began.

Ramesh said he came to know of his wife’s plight on WhatsApp messages. He said the Indian embassy had already contacted her and assured to process her request.

As the Indian government launched Operation Ajay to repatriate the citizens from Israel and Palestine, the State said about 21 people from the state arrived at New Delhi in the first flight on October 12.