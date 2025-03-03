HR&CE to offer financial aid for Manasarovar, Muktinath pilgrims

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister PK Sekarbabu on Friday said the department will extend financial aid to Manasarovar and Muktinath temple pilgrimages and invited applications from devotees.

The government has been extending financial aid to 500 devotees going on pilgrimage to Manasarovar and Muktinath. It has enhanced the subsidy from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for devotees going to Manasarovar and increased the subsidy from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, said the release.

Hindus, aged between 18 and 70 years, are eligible to apply for the subsidy, said the release, adding that interested devotees can download the application form from www.tnhrce.gov.in and submit it to the Commissioner of HR&CE on or before April 30 this year.

More information can be accessed at www.tnhrce.gov.in