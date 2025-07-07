HR&CE to erect steel mesh around Kapaleeswarar temple tank to curb waste in waterbody

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a mesh will be erected around the temple tank of Mylapore's Kapaleeswarar Temple to prevent garbage from entering the water body.

A report filed by the temple management said it was found that the waste is being carried into the tank by the strong wind, and mesh will be erected around the iron grill on the eastern side, and staff have been directed to inspect the tank every day to see that the waste is removed daily.

"The devotees and other persons throw the waste in the temple tank despite the iron grill fence put throughout the temple tank boundary to a height of 6 feet. Some of the devotees throw puffed rice, thinking of feeding the fish. They also throw the cover along with the puffed rice and sometimes even a chips packet," the report added.

The management has already put the tank under lock as the water body has been drying up since the first week of June. But devotees are allowed to perform rituals in 'Kaariya Mandapam' and they are allowed to get down halfway through the steps, not into the tank.

It may be noted that the NGT is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to pollution in the temple tank. During one of the hearings, the NGT directed the department to provide a surface aeration system in temple tanks to increase dissolved oxygen levels.

Moreover, during a recent meeting with the department, which maintains several big temples in the state, the TNPCB instructed it to stop sewage, sullage or any other wastewater from entering the temple tanks. Instruction was also given to provide water fountains of suitable numbers at various locations within the temple tanks to increase dissolved oxygen content in the water by promoting oxygen exchange at the water surface in the case of small temple tanks.

Moreover, the temple authorities have been requested to ensure that no oil is reaching the tanks by earmarking specific areas to light oil lamps in an enclosure.