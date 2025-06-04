HR&CE retrieves temple land in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE) officials retrieved the temple land from the encroachers after 27 years in Thanjavur, on Wednesday.

Two persons, who were identified as Revathi and Palanivel, had encroached pieces of land – 1,570 sq ft and 1,600 sq ft, respectively belonging to Subramania Swamy temple in Thanjavur.

Against such a backdrop, the HR&CE officials initiated steps to retrieve the temple land and also served notice to the duo. However, Revathi and Palanivel failed to vacate the land.

Subsequently, the officials approached the court which directed the HR&CE to recover the land.

Based on the court direction, HR&CE Assistant Commissioner Hamsan, and officials Parthasarathi, and Babu rushed to the spot and recovered the lands worth Rs 60 lakh after a legal fight for over 27 years.