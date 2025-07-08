HR&CE orders probe into alleged disrespect to TNCC chief at Vallakottai Murugan temple

CHENNAI: Days after TNCC president and floor leader of the State Congress party K Selvaperunthagai claimed that he was denied the respect accorded to an elected representative at the Vallakottai Murugan temple in his Sriperumbudur constituency, senior officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Commissioner of the department P N Sridhar has been instructed to conduct the inquiry, Additional Chief Secretary K Manivasan told DT Next, adding that the department would take stern action against any officials if they were found "disrespecting the people's representative or any wilful act intended to insult him."

Another senior official, who preferred to remain unnamed, said they have photographs of Selvaperunthagai standing alongside former Telangana Governor and BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan atop the gopuram during the consecration ceremony. However, the department would still examine the MLA's complaints to determine whether the issue arose from a "misunderstanding" among the officials present or a "wilful act".

After attending the consecration of the Murugan temple on Sunday, the Congress leader raised concerns that he was denied due respect and was not permitted entry into the inner sanctum of the temple.

Joining the issue, VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar took to social media to question whether the Congress legislator was denied entry due to his caste. Who were the officials responsible, he asked, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to order an inquiry and take appropriate action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, if caste discrimination was involved.