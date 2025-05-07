HR&CE officials recover temple land worth Rs 3 crore

TIRUCHY: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) officials recovered land worth Rs 3 crore belonging to Kandiyur Brammasira Kandeeswarar temple from the encroachers on Tuesday.

The works for the consecration of the Kandiyur Brammasira Kandeeswarar temple were ongoing, and the vendors who had rented the shops around the temple had failed to pay the rent promptly. After this, the temple administration planned to seal the shops and also decided to renovate the building.

Because they failed to hand over the shops, the temple administration sought the intervention of the court. Following this, the court gave the authority to the temple administration to take possession of the shops.

As per the court's direction, the HR&CE officials along with the police went to the spot and removed the shops. They took possession of the land valued at Rs 3 crore.