HR&CE officials recover temple land worth Rs 2 crore in Tiruvaiyaru

TIRUCHY: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR& CE) officials with the support of revenue officials and police recovered a cultivable land worth Rs 2 crore belonging to Thiruvedhikudi Vedapureeswarar temple near Tiruvaiyaru on Tuesday.

According to sources, one Sheik Dawood, a tenant farmer from Thanjavur has been cultivating a piece of land belonging to Thiruvedhikudi Vedapureeswarar temple near Tiruvaiyaru since 1981, but he was not paying the rental money as per the agreement for the past few years. So the temple administration initiated steps to recover the land from him.

As a part of their initiation, the temple administration had approached the Thanjavur court, which directed the officials to recover the land and hand it over to the temple authorities.

Accordingly, the revenue officials recovered the land that costs Rs 2 crore on Tuesday and handed it over to the Temple trustee Venkatachalam and Executive Officer Rajarathinam in the presence of the police personnel.