HR&CE funds row: Facing flak for toeing RSS-BJP line, backtracking Palaniswami blaming others for his words, says Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: In an unrelenting tirade against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the latter’s controversial remarks on the use of temple resources to build colleges, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu charged that the Leader of Opposition is shifting his stance following backlash from students and the public.

The DMK minister claimed that the Opposition leader is trying to deflect the issue by blaming others for his choice of words and statements, referring to charges of twisting his views.

For the third consecutive day, the minister launched a scathing attack, accusing the AIADMK leader of echoing the views of the BJP and RSS. He claimed Palaniswami was unaware of what was happening in the State. “Following backlash and protests from students over his remarks against the use of temple funds for constructing colleges, Palaniswami has now altered his statement and is blaming others for his choice of words,” the minister said on Friday, ridiculing him for shifting his stance.

Reiterating that educational institutions have been established using temple funds since 1962, permitted under the HR&CE Act, Sekarbabu questioned whether Palaniswami was now differing with former Chief Ministers of the State, including AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa, who had utilised temple funds for educational purposes.

“Does he consider himself a greater political genius than them (previous CMs)?” the minister asked, further questioning whether Palaniswami truly understands the ground reality or is aware of the present scenario around him. “The student community is agitated over his remarks and is actively protesting against him. This sentiment will be reflected in the forthcoming elections. After the 2026 polls, we may have to search for Palaniswami as he’ll be lost and forgotten,” Sekarbabu added.

He also took a swipe at former BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan, dismissing her statements endorsing Palaniswami’s remarks as mere political rhetoric. “The practice of using temple resources to construct educational institutions is age-old and continues to this day. Several institutions in Kanniyakumari were built using temple funds, including those established during the tenure of former Congress Chief Minister M Bhaktavatsalam, who shared the ideology of Tamilisai’s father,” Sekarbabu said.