HR&CE destroying 200-yr-old Erode temple's sacredness by mindless renovation: Plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) to file a counter to a petition challenging the restoration of the Erode Sadayappa Swamy Temple.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the petition moved by the Aalayam Kappom Foundation seeking to restrict the HR&CE from restoring the old temple structures.

The petitioner submitted that the Sadayappa Swamy Temple dates back to 1828, citing palmyrah manuscripts.

The temple has ancient structures, a sacred water body, a temple forest (sacred groves), and unique traditions and cultures that should be protected in line with its ethos, the petitioner claimed.

Despite the ancient status of the temple, the HR&CE destroys the sacredness of the temple by removing trees from the grove and allowing a society called Sadayappa Narpani Mandram to encroach upon it, said the petitioner.

The society has been collecting money under the guise of temple welfare without any accounts and proper receipts, the petitioner argued.

The HR&CE is trying to install a new moolasthana idol in place of the ancient idol and restore the ancient structures of horse, munis, sacred groves and Theerthams, without getting permission from competent authorities, the petitioner submitted.

The plea sought court’s direction to restrain HR&CE from making any alteration. After hearing the submission the bench posted the matter by two weeks and directed HR&CE to file a counter.