HR&CE dept completes 3,600 temple consecrations: Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: By conducting consecration ceremonies at 95 temples on Thursday, the department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has brought the total number of temple consecrations under the DMK-led Dravidian Model government to 3,600, said Minister PK Sekarbabu.

“We have been identifying temples where consecration was performed 12 years ago, as prescribed under the Agama traditions, and taking up renovation works. Once these are completed, we conduct consecration ceremonies,” Minister Sekarbabu said, after attending the consecration of Kasi Viswanatha Temple and Arulmighu Angalaparameswari Temple in Choolai.

He added that the department has so far conducted consecration ceremonies at 3,600 temples, including the 95 performed on Thursday across various parts of the state.

The minister further stated that the department, under the current Dravidian Model government, has intensified efforts to retrieve encroached temple lands valued at over Rs 7,000 crore. In addition, it has undertaken several initiatives to improve facilities for devotees and launched free spiritual tours for senior citizens to prominent temples both within and outside Tamil Nadu.