HR&CE department to initiate legal action against miscreants spreading false information

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR-CE) on Thursday said legal action would be taken against miscreants, who circulated video clips of renovation works of Arulmigu Peruvudaiyar temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, and spreading misinformation that the department has been damaging the foundation of the temple.



The department's role is limited to conducting the poojas, rituals and temple festivals, while it has been maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) that is responsible for the maintenance of the centuries-old temple, according to a statement from the HR & CE department.

The ASI has taken up renovation work at the backyard of the temple to relay the floor, which was uneven and causing inconvenience to the devotees and tourists.

However, some unidentified person circulated the video clips of the work and stated that the HR & CE department has been damaging the temple foundation to distort it.

The ASI has issued a statement to do away with the misinformation campaign regarding the ongoing works on the premises of the temple.

Legal action would be taken against those who spread misinformation to defame the department, he release further said.