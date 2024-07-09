HR&CE department recovers Rs 3cr temple land in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials recovered a temple land worth Rs 3 crore in Tiruvarur from a person, who had illegal possession, on Tuesday.



According to information, it was said that an area of 6,000 sq ft land belonging to the Vijayapuram Arulmigu Kabileshwarar temple located at Vazhavaical in Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam bypass was encroached upon by a person and he was enjoying it for the past several years.

When the HR&CE officials from Tiruvarur were verifying the temple lands across the district, they found that a particular piece of land was owned by the temple.

Soon they initiated steps to recover the land.

Subsequently, the Joint Commissioner Kumaresan, Assistant Commissioner Ramu, Special Tahsildhar Lakshmi Praba, and temple Executive Officer Shanmugaraj went to the spot and cleared the encroachment.

Subsequently, the HR&CE took possession of the land and installed a notice board stating that the piece of land belonged to the temple.

The notice also warned of legal action against the encroachers.