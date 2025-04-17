HR and CE Minister gave assurance to not evict residents from temple lands: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday said that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu has given assurance that people living on the temple lands would not be evicted.

After submitting a petition highlighting the concerns of those living and conducting small businesses on lands owned by temples and monasteries under the control of the HR and CE Department to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat, he said he has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin not to evict people residing on temple lands.

“Across Tamil Nadu, lakhs of people reside and run small businesses on temple-owned lands. These residents often face legal threats or eviction notices either through court orders or directives from the HR&CE Department, including demands for increased rent,” he said.

The CPM delegation also highlighted the burden caused by demands for advance rent collection and rent based on square footage, describing it as unaffordable for many. They requested a shift to a more manageable system where rent arrears could be settled in installments and monthly payments adopted instead.

He also raised concerns over a proposed SIPCOT industrial park in Marudham village, Uthiramerur taluk, Kanchipuram district.