How will DMK govt extend magalir thogai for all with just Rs 7 crore hike in funds, asks Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss criticised the State government for allocating minimal funds to expand the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme and urged the government to fulfil its election promise of providing the funds to all family cardholders.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government has announced that applications for new beneficiaries will be received from June 4. "As per data, around 1.15 crore women are (at present) benefiting under the scheme, and the government requires Rs 13,800 crore (to meet the expenses). But, the government has allocated Rs 13,807 crore only for the year 2025-26, which is only Rs. 7 crore more than the present requirement," he said, pointing out how with a minimum jump in allocation, fresh beneficiaries could be added.

He added that the government could only add only 5,833 beneficiaries by using additional Rs 7 crore. "Moreover, the government will receive applications at 9,000 centers across the State and it is expected at least 100 eligible applicants will apply from each of the centers," he added.

Ramadoss alleged that the government is misleading the people and demanded the government to explain the number of new beneficiaries to be added and when the promise of Rs 1,000 per month to all ration card holders will be implemented.