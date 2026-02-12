How to apply for NEET UG 2026: Here is a complete guide for medical aspirants

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for NEET UG 2026, initiating the admission process for undergraduate medical, dental and allied health programmes across the country.
As India’s sole entrance examination for MBBS, BDS and other allied courses, NEET attracts over 20 lakh applicants every year, making it one of the most competitive exams nationwide.
NEET UG candidates must submit their application forms online through the official portal neet.nta.nic.in.
The registration window will close on March 8, 2026, at 9 pm. The examination fee must be successfully paid by 11:50 pm on the same day. Forms without completed payment will not be processed.
The NEET UG entrance examination is set to take place on May 3, 2026 (Sunday).
The test will be conducted in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm, lasting three hours. Students are advised to report to their exam centres ahead of time to complete verification procedures.
Updates regarding exam city slips, hall tickets, answer keys, recorded responses and results will be published later on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
1. Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link.
3. Complete the registration by providing basic details.
4. Fill out the application form carefully.
5. Upload required documents, including photograph and signature, as per specifications.
6. Pay the applicable examination fee online.
7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
8. Applications will be accepted only through online mode. Submitting more than one form may result in cancellation of candidature.
For exam centres in India:
-- General: Rs 1,700
-- General-EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600
-- SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: Rs 1,000
For centres outside India, the fee is Rs 9,500, applicable to all categories.
Application correction facility: Candidates will be allowed to make necessary corrections in their forms between March 10 and March 12, 2026, as per NTA guidelines.
Contact information: For any clarification or assistance, candidates may reach out to NTA via:
-- Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in
-- Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700
-- Official helpdesk services as notified by NTA
1. When does the NEET UG 2026 application process close?
The deadline is March 8, 2026, at 9 pm, with fee payment allowed until 11:50 pm.
2, On what date will NEET UG 2026 be held?
NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
3. Is there an opportunity to edit the NEET UG 2026 application form?
Yes, a correction window will be available from March 10 to March 12, 2026.
4. Is NEET mandatory for MBBS admissions?
Yes, it is the single national-level entrance test for undergraduate medical and allied courses in India.
5. What if I submit more than one application for NEET UG?
Multiple submissions may lead to disqualification.
6. Where will admit cards for NEET UG 2026 be released?
Admit cards will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Dates will be announced later.
7. How can I contact the authorities for queries on NEET UG 2026?
Candidates can email neetug2026@nta.ac.in or call the NTA helpline numbers provided above.