How ‘Hindutva fanatic’ gets space in edu sector, wonders DK chief Veeramani

CHENNAI: Denouncing Governor RN Ravi for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a literary programme organised in a government-aided college in Madurai, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) leader K Veeramani demanded his immediate removal from the Constitutional post.

The DK leader charged that the Governor’s unconstitutional act was aimed at fanning religious hatred among the student community.

Governor Ravi, who is holding a Constitutional post, is acting against the secularism that is the foundation of the Constitution of the nation, he said adding that, “He failed in his duty and acted beyond the scope of authority,” labeling the Governor a “Hindutva fanatic” trying to incite communal hatred among students. Governor Ravi is refusing to correct his approach and acts as per his personal whims and fancy to push the RSS agenda, which is unacceptable, Veeramani said. He appealed to the State Higher Education department not to allow such propaganda to sow the seeds of communal hatred. People should identify who is entertaining the Governor, he said. Such a fanatic communal person should be removed from the Governor’s post at the earliest, he added.