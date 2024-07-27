Can EPS file plea as gen secy of AIADMK, questions Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned how former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami can claim himself as the general secretary of AIADMK in the cause title, the heading of the affidavit which identifies the party involved, filed before the court even as the main case related to the election to the post is still pending.

Justice CV Karthikeyan while hearing a batch of petitions moved by ousted AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Vaithilingam, Manoj Pandian and JCD Prabhakar challenging the EPS elected as general secretary of the party and against the resolution passed in the said general council meeting, wondered the title with which Palaniswami’s counsel filed the case.

The parties challenging Palaniswami’s election as AIADMK’s general secretary submitted before the court that EPS who had mentioned himself as a joint coordinator of the party earlier in his petition and now claims him to be the general secretary of the party, even while the case to the election was pending before the HC.

After hearing the submission, the judge questioned Palaniswami’s counsel as to why his client claimed himself as the general secretary in the cause title even while the case about the post was pending in the court.

The counsel representing EPS submitted that mentioning himself as joint coordinator in the cause list would go against his rights.

After the submission, the judge directed EPS to file a fresh petition amending the cause title appropriately. The judge also wondered how the registry had accepted the affidavit with a misleading cause title. The matter was posted on August 7 for further hearing.