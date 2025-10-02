‘How can Vijay be under BJP’s influence when he calls us his rival?’ asks TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the criticisms levelled by the DMK and its allies over the recent political developments surrounding actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday dismissed allegations that the BJP was attempting to woo the actor’s fledgling party.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj in Guindy on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Nainar said, “Actor-politician Vijay has been consistently criticising the BJP, calling us his political rival. In such a situation, how can he be under our influence? The DMK and its allies must answer this.”

Responding to questions on the Karur tragedy, he alleged that the State government was displaying double standards. “When the Chief Minister visits a particular place, permission is granted without objection, but when others seek permission, it is denied. We must carefully examine why this discrimination exists. Also, it is inappropriate for government officials and legislators to hold press conferences on the Karur incident. The State should introspect on whether the office of the one-woman commission is being used impartially,” he said.

Commenting on the recent Thiruvannamalai sexual assault case, Nainar came down heavily on the ruling DMK, saying, “This is not an isolated incident. Ever since the DMK assumed power, the police force — which should protect the people — has been plagued by misconduct. There are many perverted elements within the department. The government must identify and take stringent action against them. As the police department is under the Chief Minister’s direct control, he must ensure accountability and restore public trust.”

The BJP chief urged the State to act decisively and safeguard women’s safety, stressing that such heinous acts cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.