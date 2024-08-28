How can CM Stalin claim dues for unimplemented schemes, asks TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu received Rs 8,971 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the last five years.

The former IPS officer wondered how CM Stalin claims pending dues after not implementing programmes under the SSA for which funds were provided in the previous year and diverted by the state government.

Detailing the fund allocation by the Centre, Annamalai said, “SSA has several components to it and the implementation of PM Shri schools is one of them. In the last 5 years, under SSA, Tamil Nadu received Rs 8,971 crore. The amount to TN under SSA was Rs 1,598 crore in 2021-22 and had increased to Rs 2,107 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.”

However, the fund allocation has been reduced to Rs 1,876 crore because the Tamil Nadu government has not implemented all initiatives under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, he noted.

“In April this year, the Tamil Nadu government committed that the MoU for PM Shri schools will be signed and taken up for implementation after consultation from this academic year. Three months have passed, and there are no signs of honouring that commitment,” Annamalai said in a social media post, alluding to CM Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In a state with significant population with varied linguistics, why the DMK government opposes the 3 language formula for government schools remains a mystery. In contrast, DMK leaders have long adopted the 3 language formula in their private schools,” he added.

Later, Annamalai on Tuesday left for the United Kingdom to participate in the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence programme, offered by the University of Oxford.