House readopts fiscal bill, rejects Guv's remarks

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Friday rejected Governor RN Ravi's remarks and re-adopted the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which Raj Bhavan had earlier withheld for over 18 months.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu reintroduced the Bill, initially passed by the Assembly on February 22, 2024, and urged the House to reaffirm its approval and resend it for the Governor's assent. The move comes after Governor Ravi returned the Bill with his objections, communicated through a DO letter dated August 25, 2025.

Reading out the Governor's note in the House, Speaker M Appavu said the Assembly had every right to reconsider and repass the legislation under constitutional provisions.

Participating in the debate, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan denounced the Governor's action as "a blatant violation of the Constitution," and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate necessary "legal and political measures" to ensure the Governor's removal.

Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi MLA ER Eswaran and VCK MLA SS Balaji also condemned the Governor's conduct, terming it an affront to the democratic process.

Responding to the members, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu remarked, "No Governor in any State has ever withheld or returned a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Bill. Legislative enactments are a continuous process. This Bill remained pending for 18 months, and the Governor's decision to return it now defies all conventions. The Assembly rejects his observations and reaffirms its decision by passing the Bill once again."