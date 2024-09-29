House gutted after cylinder blast in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A domestic gas cylinder exploded at a house in Tiruchy on Friday late hours and the fire and rescue services personnel doused the fire while the articles in the house were completely reduced to ashes.

It is said, Sardar, a resident from Woraiyur, went out on Friday evening and returned home in the late hours. When he was at home, the gas cylinder in the house exploded all of a sudden and Sardar and the family members ran out while the fire spread all along the house and reduced several household articles into ashes.

On information, Cantonment fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

A leakage in the cylinder was said to be the cause of the fire.

Woraiyur police registered a case and are investigating.