Hosur rose sales soar ahead of Valentine’s Day, single bloom selling for Rs 55

CHENNAI: With Valentine’s Day demand peaking and production hit by climate-related factors, rose prices have surged sharply in Hosur, with export-quality blooms fetching up to Rs 55 per stem.
The Hosur region in Krishnagiri district, known for its favourable climate, is one of Tamil Nadu’s major rose-producing hubs. Roses are cultivated across nearly 2,000 acres in Hosur, Perigai, Bagalur, Kelamangalam, and Thali, with nearly 50 per cent of the total output coming from the Perigai region alone.
This year, overall production has declined to around 80 lakh flowers due to severe frost, winter-related diseases, and climate change impacts. Of this, nearly 20 lakh flowers had already been exported by February 10 to Gulf countries, including Dubai, as well as Australia, France, and Lebanon.
Despite lower output, growers expressed satisfaction as prices have risen in both export and domestic markets. Export-quality roses are fetching Rs 50 to Rs 55 per stem, while individual flowers in retail markets are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 35.
In the wholesale market, a bunch of 20 roses is selling for Rs 650 to Rs 700, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Apart from Valentine’s Day, demand remains strong for auspicious occasions and Mahashivaratri, prompting many farmers to prioritise local sales for quicker returns. Farmers typically invest several lakhs in greenhouse and open-field cultivation.
More than 25 varieties of roses are grown in the region, including Taj Mahal, Rhodes, Noblesse, Gold Strike, Sovereign, Avalanche, Bernier, Corvette, and Tropical Amazon, with the red Taj Mahal variety continuing to dominate demand this season.
Around two lakh people, including farmers, workers, traders, and exporters, are directly and indirectly dependent on the floriculture sector in the district.