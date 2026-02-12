Hosur rose sales soar ahead of Valentine’s Day, single bloom selling for Rs 55

The Hosur region in Krishnagiri district, known for its favourable climate, is one of Tamil Nadu’s major rose-producing hubs. Roses are cultivated across nearly 2,000 acres in Hosur, Perigai, Bagalur, Kelamangalam, and Thali, with nearly 50 per cent of the total output coming from the Perigai region alone.

This year, overall production has declined to around 80 lakh flowers due to severe frost, winter-related diseases, and climate change impacts. Of this, nearly 20 lakh flowers had already been exported by February 10 to Gulf countries, including Dubai, as well as Australia, France, and Lebanon.