Hosur man kills two sons, hangs self over loss in online trading

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man ended his life by hanging after strangling his two sons to death in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

According to police, Siva Boopathy, from Alwarkarkulam in Thoothukudi, was residing with his wife Parvathy and two sons, Narendra Boopathy (14) and Lathish Boopathy (11), in Kurinji Nagar in Hosur. He was involved in the online share trading business.

As Siva Boopathy was depressed over a severe loss in business, he strangled both his sons and then ended his life by hanging. His wife had gone to her hometown when the incident happened.

Since the house remained locked for a long time, Siva Boopathy’s brother broke open the doors in the presence of the police and found him hanging. The Hosur Hudco police sent the bodies for a post-mortem, and further inquiries are on.