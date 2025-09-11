Hosur Investors Meet attracts Rs 24,307 Cr investment across key sectors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu secured investment commitments worth Rs 24,307 crore at the Hosur Investors Meet on Thursday, with 92 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The projects are expected to generate 49,353 jobs, with 53 MoUs under the Industries department bringing in Rs 23,303.15 crore for 44,870 jobs, and 39 MoUs under the MSME Department contributing Rs 1,003.85 crore and 4,483 jobs.

The conclave highlighted Tamil Nadu’s growing appeal across sunrise sectors. Zetwerk announced a Rs 5,000 crore solar cell manufacturing unit that will provide 3,000 jobs and boost the renewable energy value chain. DCX Systems Ltd, in partnership with Israel’s IAI-ELTA Systems, signed an agreement to set up a defence electronics facility in Krishnagiri with an Rs 850 crore investment, generating 165 jobs through the production of advanced radar and electronic warfare systems. Aspire Footwear Pvt Ltd of the Aravind Group will invest Rs 350 crore in a non-leather footwear unit at SIPCOT, Katpadi, creating 6,000 jobs, while International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) announced a Rs 200 crore expansion of its Hosur SEZ aerospace facility, adding 69 jobs.

Alongside new commitments, Stalin inaugurated SIPCOT’s Future Mobility Park at Shoolagiri, developed on 300 acres at a cost of Rs 210 crore. The park has already allotted land to 22 firms with planned investments of Rs 2,728 crore and 6,682 jobs. Three completed projects involving Rs 250 crore and 1,100 jobs were opened, and foundation stones were laid for four projects with Rs 1,210 crore investment and 7,900 jobs.

The Tamil Nadu Innovation Platform, launched at the conclave, will integrate data on startups, incubators and investors across districts.

Ministers R Sakkarapani, TRB Rajaa, MLAs and officials were also attended the conclave.