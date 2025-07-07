Hosur doctor assaults colleague for refusing marriage proposal

KRISHNAGIRI: In a case of workplace violence, a young woman dentist was severely assaulted by a male doctor after she declined his repeated marriage proposals in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The victim, Dr Krithika (25), is currently receiving treatment at the Hosur Government Hospital, and the accused, Dr Anbu Selvan (38), is under investigation.

Krithika said, "He kept forcing me to marry him even after I said ‘no’ many times. I never imagined he would turn violent. I want justice for what I went through."

Krithika — daughter of Maheswaran (58), a forest department employee, and Anita — lives in Sanasandiram near the Hosur area of Krishnagiri district. She recently completed her dental studies and joined a private dental clinic located opposite the Hosur Government Hospital on Denkanikottai Road around six weeks ago.

About 20 days after she started work, Dr Anbu Selvan, who owns the clinic and works as a duty doctor at another private hospital in Hosur, allegedly proposed marriage to Krithika. She firmly rejected his proposal, stating she wasn't interested. Following this, he reportedly stopped pursuing her, until the day of the incident.

"On the day of the incident, Dr Anbu Selvan once again brought up the topic of marriage and took me on a two-wheeler to the Patthala Palli area. There, he pressured me to agree to marry him. When I declined again, he began harassing me, demanding to know why I was refusing," the victim said.

The situation escalated, and Anbu Selvan allegedly assaulted Krithika. He then claimed he would take her home, but instead brought her back to his clinic. "Once inside, he forcibly took my mobile phone, gold chain, bracelet, and watch and assaulted me further," she said.

She said that her colleagues rescued her.

After receiving information, Hosur Town Police began investigating. Since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Adhikaratty Police Station, the victim was asked to file her complaint there. Accordingly, Dr Krithika filed a formal complaint with the Adhikaratty police, who are now conducting a detailed probe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Anbu Selvan is already married but currently separated from his wife. He hails from Thattakal village near Sathanur in Krishnagiri district.

The police said that further action would be taken based on the ongoing investigation.