Hosur-Bommasandra Metro Rail line feasibility study reaches final stage

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited is in the advanced stage of completing the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) to establish the Bommasandra to Hosur line, the first inter-State Metro Rail line.

The study would examine the feasibility of implementing the mass rapid transit system between the two nodes, covering a length of 23 km, including approximately 11 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka. As per the initial proposal, there would be 12 Metro Rail stations and a depot along the route.

Ahead of finalising the DFR, a team of senior officials from CMRL, including its managing director MA Siddique, director (projects) T Archunan, chief general manager Livingstone Eliazer and others met their counterparts from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), including managing director M Maheswar Rao, at the latter’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The project consultants, Balaji Railroad Systems Private Limited JV and Habog Consultants Private Limited, also attended the meeting that discussed the salient features of the Metro line from Hosur to Bommasandra in Bengaluru.

The meeting focused on the total distance covered by the line between two states and also the number of stations that could be established. "The feasibility of implementing the MRTS line which will cover a length of 23 km, including approximately 11 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka with 12 Metro stations and a depot planned along the route, were discussed," the CMRL said in a press note.

Following the discussion, the CMRL team and the consultants also met Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu, Hosur Municipal Commissioner HS Srikanth, and Hosur sub-collector Priyanka to discuss the proposed rail line.

The Metro Rail line from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to Hosur through Attibele is being planned as directed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and approved by the Tamil Nadu government.