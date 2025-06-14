Hostel inmates hospitalised for food poisoning in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: As many as 30 students from the Government Adi Dravidar Girls’ hostel in Thanjavur were admitted to the hospital on Friday after complaints of vomiting and nausea reportedly due to food poisoning.

According to sources, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Girls’ hostel under the control of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department has been functioning at a wedding hall in Pattukkottai, where as many as 30 students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School stayed.

On Friday morning, the girls were served with turmeric gravy and potato fry along with rice and among the students, six girls had complaints of vomiting and nausea at around 11 am, and the teachers rushed them to the Pattukkottai GH . Suddenly, the remaining 22 students too had a similar complaint, and they too were hospitalised. The doctors tested the students and suspected food poisoning.

On information, RDO Sankar, Tahsildhar Dharmendra, Pattukkottai DSP Ravichandran rushed to the GH and pacified the students who underwent treatment. The food safety officers took samples and sent them for the lab analysis.

Meanwhile, the information about the students admitted to the GH spread and the parents rushed to the hospital. However, the hospital sources said that the students were out of danger.