Hopes afloat with proposal for two shipyards in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The stakeholders of trade and industry are happy with the major announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin on building two shipyards with investments of Rs 30,000 crore in Thoothukudi, which will open up access to 55,000 jobs.

Looking forward to seeing the major developments in the Port city of the southern region, many stakeholders say the much-awaited facility will attract new industrial development in Thoothukudi.

With the support from the government, Thoothukudi would witness the first-of-its-kind shipbuilding industry, which will help spur our economy forward and meet the trade demand of overseas markets in Tamil Nadu.

“The job market would certainly rebound with the shipbuilding industry opening up new avenues to deliver ancillary services here,” said Joe Celestine Villavarayar, president of Tuticorin Container Freight Station Association and former Chairman of CII.

Anticipating that, Villavarayar said the new industry, which is designed in collaboration with overseas institutions with the latest skills and technology, requires huge amounts of skilled manpower, would pave the way for more ancillary units, including original equipment manufacturer (OEM), fabricator, equipment supplier, navigation tool industry and painting unit. With all these positive developments, Thoothukudi and its surroundings would become more urbanised, and the standard of living would also go up.

Though India is the third fastest growing and largest economy, the Indian registered ships constitute only one per cent of global shipping tonnage. Therefore, now the shipbuilding industry is a core focus, as far as the government is concerned.

“The Centre has granted infrastructure status with long-term funding for large ships, and India would emerge strong and become more competitive in building ships,” Villavarayar told DT Next on Sunday.

Welcoming it, K Pon Venkatesh, secretary of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi, said the city would emerge as a centre of an industrial cluster and wanted the government to effectively materialise the ambitious project.

“Blessed with all potential, Thoothukudi is next to Chennai with all means of communication by road, rail and air. Moreover, it has land to suit an industrial climate and adequate human resources too,” he said.

According to Gunasingh Chelladurai, president of Tirunelveli Chamber of Commerce, the long-awaited facility in Thoothukudi could perform all responsibilities to build not only commercial ships, but also defence ships.

Further, Chelladurai opined that the shipyards should be named after the legendary freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, who launched a shipping service in the days of yore in revolt against the British.

“Yachts could also be built, possibly in the facility, to boost tourism. More importantly, the new industry, which could attract foreign direct investments, would certainly be a bonanza for job seekers in the southern region,” he said.