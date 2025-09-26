Honouring Greats: CM Stalin unveils signboards of streets renamed after actor Jaishankar, SV Venkatraman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the signboard for the renamed 'Jaishankar Road' via video conferencing on Friday, following the resolution passed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to rename College Lane in Nungambakkam to honour the 'James Bond of Tamil Cinema'.

Veteran actor Jaishankar had starred in over 300 films in his career spanning 35 years, and earned various accolades.

An official release praised Jaishankar as he was called the people's actor and the 'James Bond of Tamil Cinema'. He was a household name in the state and was involved in several public service works with former chief minister late M Karunanidhi, the release read.

The chief minister also honoured 'Kalaimamani' S V Venkatraman by opening the signboard of the renamed 5th Cross Street in Mandavelipakkam (SV Venkatraman Street) to commemorate the theatre artist. S V Venkatraman was the producer of the first Tamil television series 'Vanna Kolangal'. He is the father of actor-politician S Ve Shekher.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the headquarters of the department of Geology and Mines at the Guindy Industrial Estate, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 23.10 crore. He handed over appointment orders to 38 persons joining the fisheries department, 18 persons joining Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, and six persons joining Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

He released 26 new books on behalf of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and opened 146 library buildings built at Rs 39.33 crore. A central library, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.01 crore, has been opened in the Kallakurichi district.