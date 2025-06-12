Honorarium for left-out beneficiaries soon: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin on KMUT

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday distributed the state-level Manimegalai awards to women Self Help Groups (SHG) and said that the women who were left out last time would be included and monthly honorarium disbursed to them under KMUT (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme soon.

Reacting to a specific media queries about the inclusion of more beneficiaries under KMUT, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “The Chief Minister has already announced in the State Assembly. Preliminary works have commenced. An announcement will be made soon and the dates will be notified. Whoever was left out last time, they will be included and KMUT monthly honorarium provided to them.”

Addressing the women SHG members after launching the state-wide disbursal of Rs 3,130 crore bank loans to 3.76 lakh SHG members and distributing Manimegalai awards at a function held in Kalaivanar Arangam, the deputy chief minister said that there has never been a government functioning for (welfare of) women as much as the incumbent Dravidian Model government did.

Seeking the continuous support of women SHGs for the continuation of their government, Udhayanidhi described them as ‘brand ambassadors’ of the government and said that they must go to the people and educate them about the schemes of the government.

Rs 399.81-cr worth projects launched

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi inaugurated 102 completed projects worth Rs 399.81 crore and laid foundation stone for 102 projects worth Rs 975.63 crore of the state Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

The list of inaugurated projects included 31 projects worth Rs 38.66 crore of Greater Chennai Corporation, two projects of Chennai Metro Water, Rs 16.19 crore worth projects of Directorate of Municipal Administration and Rs 303.08 crore worth projects of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage board.

Among the 108 projects for which foundation stone was laid by the deputy Chief Minister was the Rs 663.07 crore worth works of GCC and Rs 217.37 crore worth projects of Chennai Metro Water.

State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and officials took part in the event.