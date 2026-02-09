Hollow model of governance in public display, slams BJP

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said the State government had failed in its most basic responsibility of conducting a public examination.
In a statement, he said lakhs of young aspirants had been pushed into distress due to sheer negligence and mismanagement by the administration.
"At a time when lakhs of youths are struggling without employment, the DMK government has subjected them to humiliation and uncertainty. This episode has exposed the hollowness of its claims on governance," Murugan said, adding that the TNPSC and the State government were equally responsible for the chaos.
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the incident was a clear example of complete administrative breakdown. "Around 9,000 candidates have seen their dreams shattered. Many who prepared for years found that even writing the examination became a struggle," she said.
She urged the government to ensure that when the examination is rescheduled, it is conducted with proper planning and without any lapses.
BJP national executive member K Annamalai termed the cancellation strongly condemnable and alleged that the government had proved itself incapable of handling even the basic logistics of recruitment examinations. He said thousands of aspirants, who had invested years of hard work, time and money, were left stranded due to official inefficiency.
"The Chief Minister must apologise to the youth of Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said, accusing the government of eroding public trust through repeated administrative failures.