'Hold talks between fishermen organisation, officials of TN, Sri Lanka to resolve the issue'

CHENNAI: Condemning the arrest of 28 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the union government to make arrangements for talks between fishermen representatives and officials of both countries to find an amicable settlement.

In a statement, he said that 10 fishermen were arrested by the Navy near Kodiyakarai on January 14 and the next day, 18 fishermen were arrested near Katchathivu.

"The arrest of the Tamil Nadu fishermen happened on January 14 when the chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister seeking the release of 12 fishermen who were arrested on January 13. It only shows that the Sri Lankan government did not care about the Tamil Nadu government's opposition. The union government should remain a mute spectator while the Lankan Navy arrests our fishermen during the Pongal festival, " he said.

Anbumani said that the continuous act of arrest of the state fishermen would not only affect their family's livelihood but also the economy of the country.

"The union government should arrange a dialogue in which the representatives of Sri Lankan and Tamil Nadu fishermen's organisations and the representatives of the two governments will participate, " he said, urging the release of 40 fishermen and their boats.