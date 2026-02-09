Hold parleys with NHM staff, resolve demands: CPI to government

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday urged the State government to hold talks with leaders of the Tamil Nadu NHM Employees Federation to resolve their demands, and sought action against officials who denied work to mosquito control workers who participated in a hunger strike in Chennai.
In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said employees working under the National Health Mission in the Health and Family Welfare Department have been staging a hunger strike near the Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore, pressing for the fulfilment of 29 demands, including pay revision, job security and regularisation. The party called upon the government to invite the federation’s leaders for talks and immediately address their legitimate demands, and not to initiate any disciplinary action against employees protesting with police permission.
In a separate statement, the CPI condemned the reported denial of work to mosquito control workers who participated in the protest under the banner of the Tamil Nadu DBC Workers Union. The workers had staged a hunger strike near the Rajarathinam Stadium on Sunday, demanding job security, pay revision and equal pay for equal work, with more than 1,000 participants.
Following the protest, 10 women mosquito control workers from Kambainallur Town Panchayat in Dharmapuri district were allegedly asked not to report for duty. Describing the move as anti-labour, the CPI urged the State government to take action against the officials responsible and ensure that the affected workers are reinstated.