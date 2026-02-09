Hold parleys with NHM staff, resolve demands: CPI to government

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said employees working under the National Health Mission in the Health and Family Welfare Department have been staging a hunger strike near the Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore, pressing for the fulfilment of 29 demands, including pay revision, job security and regularisation. The party called upon the government to invite the federation’s leaders for talks and immediately address their legitimate demands, and not to initiate any disciplinary action against employees protesting with police permission.